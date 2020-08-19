A new leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Abia chapter, led by Mr Enwereuzo Ogbonna, has emerged, following the purported sack of the Ceekay Igara-led executive committee (exco).

Ogbonna told newsmen at the IPAC office in Umuahia on Wednesday that the former exvo was dissolved in line with the resolution of the group’s General Assembly on Monday.

He said that the General Assembly, which is the highest decision making organ of IPAC, decided to sack the former exco after reviewing its performance since its inception on December 2.

He said that the assembly examined the recent political developments in the country, including the re-registration of some political parties, the verdict of an Appeal Court, setting aside the de-registration of some political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commisssion (INEC).

He said that the interim exco would pilot the affairs of the group and organise an election for a new one before the end of the year.

Ogbonna further said that the assembly expressed the readiness of IPAC to work with the state government, Department of Security Service, INEC, police and other relevant agencies to foster peace and good governance in Abia.

“The General Assembly rededicates itself to the primary role of IPAC, which is the enthronement of free and fair political culture and ensure good governance in Abia,” he said.

But in a swift reaction to Ogbonna’s claim, the chairman of the allegedly ousted exco, Igara,

stated that he remained the chairman of Abia IPAC.

In statement issued in Umuahia, he stated that the Ogbonna-led group was “made up of all the de-registered political parties in Abia.

“It should be on record that once you are de-registered as a party, you automatically stop being a member of IPAC.

“If Supreme Court reinstates their groups as political parties, we will receive them back”.

He advised Ogbonna and his group to approach INEC to re-register them as political parties rather than transfer their anger to the wrong person.

“Accusing me of carrying a trailer-load of rice and money from Abia government as palliative is nonsense.

“They have every right to find out if I received a grain of rice either for IPAC or for any other purpose,” he said.(NAN)