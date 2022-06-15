From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A journalist in Aba, Abia State have narrated how thugs posing as enforcers of traffic light law in the city harassed and extorted money from him after finding him ‘guilty’ if offence he never commited.

The journalist, with one of the national dailies reported how on Tuesday, he was driving from the Ogbor Hill axis into Factory Road, and after moving for about half a kilometer, was blocked by some seven dangerous-looking men who were operating in a mini bus.

The journalist said before he knew what was happening, the men had jumped into his car and sized the key.

He said the men thereafter, demanded he should should give them N70,000 or be taken to their office, near Obikabia Junction, where he would N170,000 fine.

“Entering Factory Road from Ikot- Ekpene Road is a thorough-fare to traffic, but they said I violated the traffic light at the Bata Junction which was not true.

“They did not stop me at the point of the said offence, neither did they flag me down and I refused to stop, but they purposely trailed me to about half a kilometer before stopping and impounding my car, so that the military at the Bata Junction will not come to my rescue.

“Initially, they told me they were TIMASS officials, and when I insisted we should go to their office, they took me to a Shanti opposite the main entrance of Aba North Local Government Area headquarters, where they said they were going to register my vehicle before taking it to their base.

“At the place, one of the thugs told me it was either I give them the N70, 000 or I will not get back my car that day.

“When I told him I had not more than N5,000 on me, he asked me to either inform my wife to send them the money or I go to a nearby POS and make transfer to them.

“It was then I asked he if I was kidnapped that would make him to make such demand on me”.

The journalist said at the end, he was allowed to go with his car after they collected the N5,000 on him.

He called on government to checkmate the activities of thugs in the city.