From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The joy of the people of Ebem Ohafia knew no bounds when a journalist, Mr Ifeanyi Okali, restored electric power to the community.

Barely three weeks after their inauguration, a member of his community’s Ebem Ohafia Development Union (EODU), said in undertaking the project, he was touched by his people’s plight.

Okali who is the Publicity Secretary of EODU while speaking with our correspondent on Monday said he was personally challenged by the situation of things in his community as it concerned electricity.

‘Apparently disturbed by the prolonged darkness in the market, the community at large, l decided to mobilise resources and fixed the solar power systems in the market.

‘People are now happy over the restoration of power at the weekend for which market women could not hide their joy.’

The solar power in the community market was installed by the late former Director of Finance in NNPC, Chief Okwara Osonwa.

Okali said the project was later vandalised and its parts carted away by the vandals.