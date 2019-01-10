Kalu, who is also the senatorial candidate for Abia North, applauded the stakeholders of Nkporo for their courage to join the APC Okey Sampson, Aba A Professor of Political Science in the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Igwe Obasi, alongside over 1,000 members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Tuesday, dumped their former political parties to join the All Progressives Party (APC) in Etiti Ama Nkporo, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. Abia APGA sacks state chairman over LG elections The defectors, who are stakeholders and community leaders in Nkporo, homestead of the incumbent deputy governor of the state, Ude Okochukwu, could not hold their anger as they berated the state government over neglect of their community. While commending the former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for attracting federal presence to Ohafia through the facilitation of Bende-Afam-Ohafia-Arochukwu Road, Obasi promised a block vote for APC candidates across the state, adding that the South East will no longer play politics of exclusion.

He faulted Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration for owing workers salaries, and noted that Abia has been set back by the current state government. We are not happy about the state of infrastructure in our community. “We have keenly followed and reviewed the policies of the state government and as such, it is obvious that there is no plan for the development of our region. “It is shameful that the deputy governor of Abia state is from here and still, Nkporo does not have motorable roads. During the tenure of Dr. Uzor Kalu as governor, roads were constructed and schools built in many communities in Ohafia and ever since then, we have not benefitted from any protect from the state government. We are tired of lies and propaganda and we have decided to leave darkness for light.T he APC led-federal government has demonstrated the will to improve the common lots of the people. We are, indeed, proud to join hands with other members of the APC in advancing the cause of the party in Abia state.”

Presenting brooms to Obasi and others during their official declaration for the APC, Kalu, who is also the senatorial candidate for Abia North, applauded the stakeholders of Nkporo for their courage to join the APC; despite monetary entreaties by the PDP.