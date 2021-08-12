From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu says his administration will take every necessary step to key the State Workforce into the Contributory Pension Scheme of the Federal Government.

This is even as the governor has performed the ground breaking ceremony of the canopy/allied workers industrial cluster.

Ikpeazu stated this when he received in audience a delegation of

the National Commissioner (Technical), representing South East & Directors of the National Pension Commission at Government House Umuahia.

He directed the State Head of Service and Commissioner for Finance to come up with the technical advice on the framework with which it would commence as soon as possible.

He said the full implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme was delayed owing to some challenges but assured that his administration was determined to implement the scheme in the State.

Ikpeazu, who stated that one of the greatest problems of the State has been wage bill management, expressed the hope that the Scheme would solve the pension problems as it would provide reliable data.

He said with it, workers would look forward to retiring happily and appreciated the proposal of the Pension Commission (PENCOM) to establish a micro pension scheme for small & medium scale enterprise, saying that it would stabilize the economy and give hope to the Abia artisans.

The National Commissioner (Technical), representing South East at the Pension Commission Dr. Nyerere Anyim said his team was in the State as part of their tour of the South East States aimed at creating awareness on the need to implement the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Meanwhile, Gov Ikpeazu performed the ground breaking ceremony of the Canopy and Allied Workers Industrial Cluster at Umuikaa in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the State.

He said the essence of building industrial clusters in the State was to provide latitude of opportunities for artisans to express themselves and contribute to the development of the State.

He said Abia people and Igbos are entreprising and only need the necessary support to push forward.

The Governor who disclosed that the project was of great economic importance, added that over 2000 shops will be built in the cluster and assured that the Local Government Areas and communities around it would benefit from the industrial cluster.

Speaking also, the State House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Industry, Hon. Chukwu Chijioke thanked the Governor for his sustained efforts in developing the state.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.