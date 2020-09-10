Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia and Akwa Ibom states commandants of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said the killer NSCDC official who

shot and killed a man at Umuokpo community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, would face prosecution if found capable after

investigation.

An official of NSCDC whose name was given as Inspector Robinson Otobong

Abel was alleged to have shot and killed one Onyedikachi Nwaogu in front

of his compound at Umuokoro, Umuokpo on Wednesday.

The incident fuelled protests by youths in the area that carried Nwaogu’s body from the scene of the incident to some media houses offices in Aba.

Following the incident, the Akwa Ibom State Commandant of the corps,

Samuel Fadeyi visited his Abia State counterpart, Nnamdi Nwannukwu

where in a joint statement they expressed sadness over the

development.

The two commandants promised that the corps would carry out full

investigation into the killing in order to establish the circumstances

that led to the incident, informing that NSCDC does not cover up reckless use of fire arms by its operatives.

“The officer would be made to face the full weight of the law, if found guilty during the investigation”, they said.

They appealed to parents in the state to restrain their children and wards from indulging in criminal and illegal acts that would escalate the already tensed situation.

The NSCDC Commandants from the two states expressed gratitude to the

military operatives for quelling the situation and conveyed their

condolences to the bereaved family, government and people of Abia over

the incident.