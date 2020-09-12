Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Police Command said it has arrested four persons in connection with the killing of a policeman and injuring of others by gunmen in Okagwe, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. This is even as the command has assured that it is intensifying efforts to recover the three AK-47 rifles carted away by the gunmen during the attack.

The hoodlums said to number about 30, at about 2am on September 7, attacked five mobile policemen at a checkpoint in Okagwe Ohafia, during which a police Inspector, Princewill Divine was killed. Another policeman’s wrist was cut off, while others sustained varying degrees of injury. The gunmen equally carted away three AK-47 rifles belonging to the police.

Addressing journalists in Umuahia, the State Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede said that the arrested suspects are helping with investigation to ensure further arrests and recovery of police firearms. She appealed to medical practitioners in the state to report any person presented with bullet wounds to the police or to the nearest security agency.

Meanwhile, CP Agbede has informed that the killer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)’s, Robinson Otobong Abel is in police custody. While assuring that her command will thoroughly investigate the killing of one Onyedikachi Nwogu by Abel, she appealed to residents to avoid acts capable of causing breach of the peace.