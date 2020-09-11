Abia police command said it has arrested four persons in connection with the killing of a policeman and injuring of others by gunmen in Okagwe, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

This is even as the command has assured that it is intensifying efforts to recover the three AK47 rifles carted away by the gunmen during the attack.

The hoodlums said to be numbering about 30, at about 1.30pm on the said day, attacked five mobile policemen at a checkpoint in Okagwe Ohafia.

During the attack, a police Inspector, Princewill Divine was killed, another policeman’s wrist was cut off, while others sustained varying degrees of injury.

The gunmen equally carted away three AK47 rifles belonging to the police.

Addressing journalists in Umuahia, the state commissioner of police, Janet Agbede said the arrested four suspects are helping in investigation to ensure further arrests and recovery of police firearms.

She appealed to medical practitioners in the state to report and person presented with bullet wounds to the police or any nearest security agency.

Meanwhile, CP Agbede has informed that the killer Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Robinson Otobong Abel was in police custody.

While assuring her command will thoroughly investigate the killing of one Onyedikachi Nwogu by Abel, she however appealed to residents to avoid acts capable of causing breach of the peace.

Okey Sampson, Umuahia