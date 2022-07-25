From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State organised labour said it was fully prepared for today’s protest in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in its five-month strike over unresolved issues with the federal government.

Although the chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abia could not be reached, an official of the union said NLC and its affiliated bodies were fully prepared for a rally cum protest.

He said labour in Abia has fully mobilised its members to join in the nationwide protest which is aimed at pressuring the federal government to accede to the request of ASUU, as a way of calling off the five months strike.

A veteran labour leader in the state, Obi Igwe, said in addition to the rally, there will also be solidarity messages to be delivered by some labour leaders in the state.

The president of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Abia chapter, Ikechi Nwaigwe, said his members are equally fully prepared for the protest.

He said they are not embarking on strike, hence, people will go to work. He added that the rally was not for everybody, but for selected people from the various unions.

“Workers will actually go to work, we are not observing any strike, but a rally which will take place in Umuahia, in solidarity with ASUU,” he stated.

He disclosed that each trade union has those selected to represent them, adding that NULGE will be fully represented at the rally.