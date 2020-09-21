Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Landlords in urban areas of Abia State have lamented moves by the Board of Internal Revenue (BIR) to force those with boreholes in their compounds to pay stipulated fees.

A consolidated demand notice posted on some buildings in the state by BIR personnel and signed by Ibe-Onyeike N. U., Director of Taxes on behalf of the executive chairman, requested landlords with boreholes in their houses to pay N18,750 annual fee.

The BIR said it will prosecute any landlord who refuses to pay the fee within one month of the receipt of the demand notice.

“Unless the debt mentioned above is paid within one month from the date thereof, or proof of earlier payment of the said amount or part payment is produced as requested; an action will be commenced against you in a court of competent jurisdiction,” the board said.

However, some house owners condemn the boreholes fees introduced by government.

They said it was an irony that the same government that failed to provide water for the people, should turn around and ask those who provide water for themselves to pay fees to government, moreover when such boreholes are not for commercial purposes.

One of the landlords in Umuahia, who simply gave his name as Ugwu, said what the state government was trying to do was akin to when Enugu Electricity Distribution Company fails to provide power and one buys generating set to have light, and then the power company turns around to demand he pays fees.