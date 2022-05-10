From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Member representing Aba South state constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Obinna Ichita, has decried the deplorable condition of the health sector in the state.

Addressing Local Government and Ward Chairmen of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) at the party’s state secretariat, Umuahia, the lawmaker lamented that “Abia has more mortuaries than functional hospitals”.

He accused the State Government of abandoning the health care sector, a development, he said, posed existential threat to residents.

“The number of mortuaries and funeral homes in Abia is more than the number of hospitals in the state. Go and check, from Osisioma to Umuahia what you will see along the expressway is mortuaries.

“Check again from Umuahia to Aba through the Old road all that you get on the way is mortuaries and funeral homes except only one health centre at Mbubo.

“In Abia State, Thursdays and Fridays have now been converted to burials. Why wouldn’t people die like chicken when workers and pensioners are owed and the state economy in comatose?

“Go to Abia State University Teaching Hospital Aba and you will confirm that the only functional unit in that hospital is the mortuary department. For 25 months the staff are owed and they have been on strike for 18 months.

“Why will you be surprised that the ABSU medical school lost NUC accreditation? It’s no longer a question of Hon. Ichita criticising Government even the Nigeria Medical Association is also lamenting over this devastating development.

“Those who survive in Abia are surviving by miracle because the Government has almost abandoned the people to their fate.”

Hon Ichita who equally expressed concern over the sanitary condition of the state, charged APGA members to remain committed and steadfast in their support for the party, predicting that “APGA wave will sweep through the state in 2023”.

He accused the ruling All Progres Congress APC in the country; and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; of having no plans for the South East.

According to him, the inability of both parties to zone their presidential tickets to the South East despite the zone’s sacrifices in both parties, is a confirmation that the zone is not in their agenda.