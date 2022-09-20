From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The member representing Aba South state Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Hon Obinna Ichita has condemned what he described as lack of infrastructure in his Constituency.

In a statement in Umuahia, Hon Ichita said as at present, all the important roads in Aba, the heartbeat of Ngwa land are impassable.

This is even as he pointed out that the two local government areas of Ukwa have been cut off from the rest of the state as a result of bad roads.

“Presently, strategic and important roads in Aba, the heart beat of Ngwa land lay in ruins. The two local governments in Ukwa are literarily cut off from the rest of the state due to bad roads.

“Ukwa, the land that made Abia an oil bearing state is desolate and abandoned”.

He said it was unfortunate that leaders of Ukwa La Ngwa Elders Council (a socio-political group in Ngwa land) would not talk about these, but would rather concern with who governs Abia in 2023.

“The elders have never condemned the administrative ineptitude in Abia.

Since when do elders sit idly at home and watch the goat deliver in the tethers?”

Ichita said the silence of these “leaders and elders” of Ukwa la Ngwa in the face of gross abandonment of public infrastructure in both Ukwa and Ngwa lands, in addition to the attempted emasculation of opposition politicians in the state, speak to the partisan nature of this group of people.

He accused the leaders of the group of going after their personal interests and not the interests of the people of Ukwa la Ngwa.

He advised the leaders of the group to instead of the boring endorsement of any governorship candidate, be concerned with the performance of the present administration led by an Ukwa La Ngwa man, adding that “revolutionary Abians shall resist any attempt to be confused by a few elders who try to say Emi Lo Kan in Ngwa dialect”, the lawmaker said.