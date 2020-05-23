Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The transition committee chairman of Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, Mrs Stella Igbokwe has drawn the attention of the state police command to the influx of almajirai into the council area from neighbouring Akwa Ibom state.

Igbokwe stated this at the Council headquarters, Akwete on Thursday when the Abia State new commissioner of police, Mrs. Janet Agbede paid her a courtesy visit at the local government headquarters as part of her maiden tour of Akwete area command.

The council boss, who noted the panic created by the infiltration of the almajirai through the land borders with Akwa Ibom state, particularly this period of COVID-19, appealed to the police in the state to halt such untoward movement.

While thanking the commissioner of police for the efforts of her men in tackling the security problems with their Akwa Ibom State neighbours, Igbokwe congratulated Mrs. Agbede on her appointment as the first female commissioner of police in Abia.

Agbede commended the people of the area for their peaceful disposition, adding that they should strive to maintain the peace at all times.

Addressing officers and men of the area command later, Mrs. Agbede said she was happy that they were doing well despite the obvious challenges facing them.

She promised to look into the issues of shortage of manpower and operational vehicles in the shortest time possible and urged the people to always volunteer information to the police to enable them carry out their duties efficiently and effectively.