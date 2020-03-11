Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Abia State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has rejected the appointment of Prof. Mkpa Agu Mkpa, as Chairman, Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) on the grounds that he is a card carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC expressed lack of confidence on the neutrality of Prof. Mkpa as ABSIEC Chairman to conduct a free, fair and credible local government elections, and demanded for his immediate replacement with someone that has no political affiliation.