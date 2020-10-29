The Indigenous Professionals of Ummuneochi (IPU) has endorsed Dr. Frank Osita-Chuks ahead of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the local government election in Abia State.

Coordinator of the group, Frank Kelvin, called on the leadership of the APC in the state to rally support for the former local government chairman.

While applauding Osita-Chuks for his invaluable contributions to the development of Ummuneochi LGA despite not holding any public office, Kelvin called on the political class to engage in community service as a way of uplifting people and communities.

Speaking in Umuahia, he extolled the virtues of Osita-Chuks, stressing that if the political activist clinched the ticket, he would come out victorious in the poll.

“With the forthcoming local election in Abia State, it is important for the APC to present candidates with track records of achievements in the private and public sectors. It is based on public opinion that we have decided to support former Chairman of Ummuneochi LG and Political activist, Dr Frank Osita-Chuks in his quest to clinch the APC ticket and ultimately win the forthcoming local government election in Ummuneochi LGA of Abia state.

“The antecedents of Osita-Chuks are impressive and worthy of emulation. Osita-Chuks has carved a niche for himself in business, politics and philanthropy. He is reliable, honest, kind-hearted, matured and consistent in all his pursuits.

“Osita-Chuks is always using his resources to advance the cause of his people. He is the best man for the job. It is a joint project for all sons and daughters of Ummuneochi LGA. Osita-Chuks is the man to beat”

The group called on Abia State government to ensure a credible and hitch-free election, stressing that politicians and political parties must adhere to the tenets of democracy for the sake of nation building.

Kelvin encouraged Osita-Chuks to remain focused, bold, calm and steadfast in his quest to serve the people of Ummuneochi LGA of Abia state.