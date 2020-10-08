Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A group, Ndoki Peoples Freedom Movement (NPFM), Ukwa East Local Government of Abia State has petitioned former senate president, Chief Adolphus Wabara over alleged attempt to impose his younger brother as chairman, Ukwa East Council in the December local government poll.

This is even as an aspirant on the platform of PDP in the council poll, Osteen Ejiasa, has said it was the turn of Ikwuriato to become next chairman of the LGA.

In a petition addressed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, and signed by chairman of the group, Dr. Kingsley Nwachukwu and eight others, NPFM accused Wabara of name-dropping alleging that the ex-senate president said the governor had settled him with o the chairmanship position of the local government.

The settlement, they said, was what informed the choice of Chuks Wabara, younger brother of the ex-senate president as next chairman of the council.

“Talking about settlement, you and your party have settled Senator Wabara enough with positions of Pro Chancellor, Abia State University; Secretary, Board of Trustees of PDP at the national level and Abia State Chairmanship of PDP at the state level. He has been senator twice and rose to the position of senate president. He has been elected chairman of our local government area and elected member of the House of Reps for Ukwa Federal Constituency. We believe Senator Wabara has been settled more than enough.

When connected, the former senate president said he was not privy to the accusations.

The group contended that going by the zoning arrangement of the People Democratic Party (PDP) which they said brought Ikpeazu to power, it was the turn of Obohia and Ikwuriator West to produce the

chairmanship of the local.

NPFM further stated that since Senator Wabara’s village, Ohambele had occupied the chairmanship position before and the present member representing Ukwa East in the State House of Assembly is from the same village, it would be unfair and a great injustice to cede the chairmanship position to the same area.