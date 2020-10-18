Okey Sampson, Umuahia
THE women of Ndoki in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State have vowed to protest naked should Chuks Wabara, the younger brother of a former senate president, Chief Adolph Wabara, be imposed on them as candidate for the coming council poll.
In a petition addressed to the wife of Abia State Governor, Nkechi Ikpeazu and signed by Mrs. Chidinma Okere, Caroline Ejike and Adanma Ekeke, president, vice president and secretary respectively, the women under the aegis of Ndoki Peoples Freedom Movement (Women Wing) said they would use all lawful means to resist the imposition of Wabara on the council.
The statement reads in part: “We write to inform you that the good and sane women of Ndoki are in solid support of the youths’ argument and position on issue of LGA election which Senator Adolphus Wabara is claiming that your husband, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, a clear product of zoning, has promised him that his younger brother, Chuks Wabara, will be next elected chairman of Ukwa East LGA. We stand by everything our youths have said.”
Leave a Reply