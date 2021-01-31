From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Chairman of Isuikwuato Local Government Area in Abia State, Chima Agbeze, has decried the incessant kidnappings and other violent crimes in different parts of the council.

Agbeze, who expressed his concern in a statement to the people of the area, said it was worrisome at the rate which kidnapping activities and other violent crimes were going on in recent times in all the adjoining roads leading to the local government.

‘As you can bear witnesses, this unwholesome act of kidnapping and other forms of criminality preceded my administration and has persisted till this period, which has generated fear and anxiety on the people of Isuikwuato local government area in particular and other road users at large.

‘Let me inform the people of Isuikwuato local government that the issue of kidnapping and other criminality, going on in different parts of the local government, including Umuahia to Isuikwuato, ABSU to Isuikwuato, and Nunya roads, which has been a reoccurring decimal, is giving us serious concern.

‘Just the other day, the ugly incident of kidnapping of a man travelling with some members of his family, along Akoli to Isuikwuato road, which led to his murder, is highly regrettable,’ he stated.

The local government chairman said it was unfortunate that the life of the promising young man was cut short in such gruesome manner and attributed the incident to the recklessness of some lazy youths who have taken to criminality and drug abuse as a means of livelihood.

He commiserated with the family of the murdered young man and promised that the council in collaboration with security agents would curb the menace, and assured that the culprits will be brought to book.