From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Abia State, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, has promised to open up rural communities in the state if elected governor.

The candidate made this known while touring the ABSIEC wards in Abiriba, in Ohafia L.G.A.

The APP Governorship candidate assured the people of Abiriba his government would enhance the movement of goods and services by opening up rural centres.

“My administration will focus on opening up the access roads in such a way that, for instance, farm produce and other goods and services can seamlessly be moved from Abiriba to Nkporo; Igbere to Abiriba; Abiriba to Ohafia; and Ohafia to Arochukwu, in that order, for trading.”

The team toured Amaogudu 1 and 2, Ameke 1 and 2, and Agborji political wards, where a large crowd received them.

The campaign train of Kalu, which included Rt Hon Prince Arua Arunsi, APP’s candidate for Ohafia/Arochukwu Federal Constituency; Emeka Adile, State Administrative Secretary of APP; Ojisi Iro Ogbaeja, State Chairman of the OUK Movement; Chief Agu U. Agu (aka Oshimiri), and others, had earlier visited the palaces of the traditional rulers of the area.