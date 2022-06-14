From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Members of the Abia State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia State Chapter, on Tuesday withdrew medical services from all hospitals in the state following the abduction and continued detention of their colleague, Dr Uwadinachi Iweha.

It was gathered that Iweha, a former Medical Director of the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) was kidnapped on Sunday, at 4 pm in front of his house at Umuajameze Ezeleke Umuokpara, Umuahia South Local Government Area, and taken along with his Dark Blue Toyota Highlander to an unknown destination.

Addressing journalists from a release signed by Dr Chimezie Godswill Okwuonu, Chairman, Abia NMA and Secretary, Dr Robinson Ugwuanyi, Dr Umenwa Joachim, the Vice Chairman of the Association said doctors in the state were no longer sure of their safety while discharging their duties.

