From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Eze Ukwu of Ngwa land, Eze Bernard Enweremadu has died at the age of 77. The cause of his death is not immediately known.

The Eze’s eldest son Prince Christopher Enweremadu said his father died on January 17.

Prince Enweremadu recalled that his late father became a traditional ruler of Ngwa Ukwu in Isiala Ngwa North, Abia, in 1976 at the age of 33, and left a good legacy.

He thanked Abia State Governor Okezie lkpeazu for his support to his family and assured their commitment to sustaining the good legacy left by the paramount ruler of Ngwa land.

Prominent traditional rulers have started visiting the palace of the late native ruler.

Some prominent traditional rulers in the state, including Eze Joseph Nwabekee, had paid condolence visits and condoled with the Enweremadus.