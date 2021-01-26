From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Traditional ruler of Ebem Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government of Abia State, Eze Ukoha Kalu Ukoha has commended the senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for ensuring that dividends of democracy get to his constituents, particularly in Ohafia.

The monarch stated that Kalu’s efforts in rehabilitating roads was outstanding, even when he was governor.

He lauded Kalu for completing the reconstruction of Kpoke primary school and the road leading to Okon from Ebem, adding that before Kalu came to the political space, roads in the local government were in bad shape.

While thanking the former Abia governor for maintaining the roads he built in the area when he was governor, Ukoha disclosed that the communities he touched during his tenure as governor would not forget him in a hurry.