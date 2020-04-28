Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A first class traditional ruler in Abia State, HRM Eze Isaac Ikonne, has called on federal and state governments to provide palliatives to journalists on front line duty covering the Coronavirus pandemic.

Eze Ikonne said journalists as people working round the clock under hazardous conditions in the coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic deserve palliatives and better treatment from governments.

The monarch stated these in his palace in Aba while giving out food items and cash gifts to some groups in the state to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Some of the beneficiaries of the monarch’s benevolence included his subjects, the Brotherhood of Cross and Star Bethels and some media houses in Abia State. The gifts included bags of rice, cartons of indomie noodles, tubers of yam and onions.

The monarch commended the government for ordering the lockdown of the state saying it would help in checking the spread of the pandemic, but urged for the provision of palliatives so that people would not die of hunger.

“Government should always use traditional rulers when giving palliatives to the people during this COVID-19 pandemic because they are closer to their subjects,” he said.