Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Three traditional rulers in Abia State, Eze Stephen Kalu Ikeogu, Eze Christopher Okpo and Eze Mandela Okereke of Ndi Okpo, Obinto Ihechiowa and Amodu Ututu autonomous communities have commended the efforts of the former presidential candidate of Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN) in the last general election, Rev (Mrs) Angela Johnson, for her fight against mortality rate and poverty in Abia State.

They gave the commendation during the foundation laying ceremonies for health centres and maternity homes in their communities as well as launching of mechanized farming.

Mrs. Johnson promised them of her continued support for women, children and the elderly. While appreciating her efforts in bringing healthcare delivery and food to the rural populace, the traditional rulers expressed optimism that the challenges of mother/infant mortality and other diseases in their areas would be solved with the new medical centres.