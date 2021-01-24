From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Some traditional rulers in Abia State have mourned the death of a foremost monarch in the state, the Eze Ukwu of Ngwa land, Eze Bernard Enweremadu who passed on at the age of 77years.

The monarch’s death was made known on Saturday by his eldest son, Prince Christopher Enweremadu who said his father dead on January 17, after 44 years on the throne.

The traditional ruler of Umuokahia and chairman, Obingwa traditional rulers council, Eze Okey Ananaba described the death of Eze Enweremadu as a big loss to the Ukwa/Ngwa nation and Abia as a whole.

Eze Ananaba said the late Enweremadu was at the forefront in the move for the creation of Abia State and did everything to ensure the peace and unity of the state.

Describing the late monarch as the symbol of Ngwa tradition and culture, Eze Ananaba said the late Eze Ukwu of Ngwa Ukwu while alive had the capacity of brining the Ngwa nation together in time of crisis.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Ehere community, Eze Young Nwangwa said it was unfortunate that Eze Enweremadu died when he did.

He said the late foremost traditional ruler was very disciplined and outstanding the way he carried himself while alive, adding that Enweremadu brought respect to the traditional institution in Abia State.

“He set a very high standard for the traditional institution in Abia, we should console ourselves because we’ve lost an important figure in our mist”.

Eze Enweremadu was crowned the 13th traditional head of Ngwaland on October 23, 1976 and the age of 33 and he reigned for 44 years.

The late Eze was the deputy chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in old Imo State and became the Chairman of Abia Traditional Rulers Council on creation of the state.