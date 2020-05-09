Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Traditional rulers in Abia State have said they are in total support of the State government’s fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic in the State. The Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Joseph Nwabeke, made this known after a meeting with members of the State’s inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 in Government House, Umuahia.

Eze Nwabeke, who commended government for its proactive measures so far to contain the spread of COVID-19, called on all citizens of the State to ensure they abide by the guidelines issued by the government particularly in regards to the compulsory wearing of face masks and maintenance of social distance.

The Council Chairman called on all traditional rulers and heads of inter-state boundary communities to ensure that people do not enter or leave the State through their communities.

“The task of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our state is no longer that of the government alone. We owe it as a duty to do our best to protect our people by encouraging them to wear face masks before leaving their homes, maintain social distancing at all times and learn to wash their hands with soap under running water as often as necessary. We must also do whatever is necessary to ensure that those already infected with the disease outside the State do not come here to infect our people,” he said.

The Secretary to State Government (SSG) and Chairman of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19, Chris Ezem, thanked the traditional rulers for their support to the government and appealed to the people of the State to ensure they take all necessary measures to protect themselves and their families from the novel coronavirus.

While expressing hope that the traditional rulers would take the campaign against the virus to the grassroots, he assured that government would continue to take all necessary measures to keep the people safe even as the lockdown is being gradually eased in the state.