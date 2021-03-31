From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Governmrnt and people of Abia State have been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Dr. Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, deputy chief of staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said the governor was in deep shock as he mourned the untimely demise of his long term associate, friend and irreplaceable partner in progress.

He said Ukpai will be sorely missed by everyone in government in particular and Abians in general.

Ukpai was said to have died early hours of yesterday in Umuahia, but the cause of his demise was yet to be ascertained.

The government extended its sincere condolences to the immediate family, people of Ohafia LGA and the good people of the State.

Okiyi Kalu further prayed God to give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Born about 60 years ago in Asaga Ohafia, Ukpai had served three Abia governors in his political journey as Ohafia Council Chairman, Special Adviser, and Commissioner for Transport, before becoming deputy chief of staff, between 1999 and now.

He was among those being tipped to succeed Ikpeazu, as governor in 2023.