An Abia-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), the Victor Chinedu Egbulefu Foundation (VCEF) has launched a talent hunt exercise for youths through Sports.

The Foundation launched the First All Ngwa Unity Cup Tournament last Saturday at the Boys Technical College, Osusu Aba with the sole aim of showcasing talents and providing opportunities for them to be noticed and uplifted.

The tournament which was kicked-off with the football competition between the Eziama Community team and Osusu Community all in Aba North LGA will have about 112 communities in the seven Ngwa LGAs participating with a grand finale in December.

Before now, the US-based pharmacist, Dr. Victor Chinedu Egbulefu, through his pet NGO had flagged off a Community Health Fair in his Osusu Aba ancestral home where free medical care was given to hypertensive, diabetic and ulcer patients

He continued with the second phase of the Free Health Fair at his maternal home of Ihie in Isiala Ngwa North.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Like the events at the launch at Osusu Aba, the second phase was also dedicated to offering free medical treatment to patients with various categories of terminal ill-health.

As part of the package for the second phase, the Foundation worked in conjunction with the ophthalmologist at the Embassy Hospital Aba, Dr. Micheal Okpe to offer succour to 10 patients with different eye problems such as cataract, glucoma etc.

The foundation has also made a foray into educational development by offering scholarship awards to four students from indigent background. Two of the beneficiaries are Eberechi Esther Chinonyerem who was offered scholarship to study Medicine & Surgery at the University of Benin and Blessing Chinelo Ayeje who is to study pharmacy at the University of Nigeria (UNN).

Today, Mr. Egbulefu has embarked on another critical thrust of the Foundation which is youth development and social investment through sports by flagging off a seasonal tournament that will run through to December.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .