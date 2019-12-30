Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia, Niger and Kwara are jostling for the national president of the recently formed National Apex of Nigerian Farmers Cooperative Societies Limited (NANFACOS).

The battle is between the presidents of Abia Apex Farmers Cooperative Society, Chief Nwogwugwu Uzoma, his counterpart from Niger, Mallam Mohammed Mohammed Kuyizhi and Hajia Zururat Romoke Zubir of Kwara State.

Disclosing this to newsmen, an official of the organisation, Solomon Adeku said the presidents of the Apex Farmers Cooperative Societies from the three states were shortlisted for the election holding in February 2020, after the organisation’s national meeting in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

“The election will be among the presidents of the Apex Farmers Cooperative Societies of Abia, Niger and Kwara States who were shortlisted during our last meeting held in Abuja,” Adeku said.

He stated that the essence of the formation of NANFACOS and the subsequent election coming up in February 2020 was for agriculture and cooperative as business to have its pride of place in Nigeria. He said NANFACOS’ major aim was to compliment the efforts of the Federal Government in coordinating the activities of the states’

Apexes union and Primary Cooperatives activities in the country.

“NANFACOS would also see to it that there is food in abundance, its security, creation of employment opportunities for the citizenry and wealth through various agricultural value chain addition. Most importantly, we are going to see that Nigeria is not only self

sufficient in food production, but will also feed African nations”.

He called for governments’ support to enable NANFACOS achieve its objectives.