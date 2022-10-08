From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Abia State chapter, has commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for paying seven months of salary arrears owed to doctors at Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba.

This is even as the Association has cleared the air over the exact number of months doctors in Abia State are being owed salary arrears, which they said presently is standing at 18 months and are the hopeful government will clear in no distant time.

NMA in a statement by its State Chairman, Dr Isaiah Abali; and Secretary, Dr Daniel Ekeleme, said the paid arrears would help assuage the plights of the affected doctors.

The union, however, appealed to the Governor to set machinery in motion to clear the backlog of 18 months owed the doctors.

The statement read in part, “NMA thanks Gov. Ikpeazu for his fatherly response to the cries of Abia doctors. However, we still want to ask for more.

“The Resident Doctors still have 18 months backlog of unpaid salaries to be paid. Other cadres of doctors in ABSUTH are owed 22 months while Health Management Board (HMB) Doctors are still owed 13 months’ salaries.

“We thank you for coming to the aid of Resident Doctors but we appeal for a more positive response to assuage the sufferings of Abia doctors.”

NMA assured of its preparedness to deliver quality health services to the people of Abia.