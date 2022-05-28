From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu and eminent business mogul Chief Daniel Chimezie Okeke have both been announced winners of the House of Representatives primary election of the All Progressives Congress conducted on Friday in Abia North Senatorial district of Abia State.

While Benjamin Kalu currently representing Bende Federal constituency is seeking a second term in office, his counterpart, Daniel Okeke also aims to represent Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency as a first time legislator if he eventually emerges.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to the result as declared and authenticated by APC Chairman primary election committee, Joe Eze Aruh, a total of 96 votes was polled by Daniel Okeke to emerge winner while his opponents – Daniel Imo, Ikokwu Mary, Ibe Okwara and Iroy Orji received three, one, one and three votes respectively.

One hundred and ten delegates were accredited for the exercise. The total votes cast stood at 110 with 104 of the votes valid while six votes were invalid. With Daniel Okeke’s victory, the business mogul is set to replace Rep Uko Nkole who currently represents the Federal constituency at the green chambers but will cease to in 2023 having lost his bid to go to the Senate to Mao Ohuabunwa both from the same the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Similarly, Spokesperson of the House of Representatives Hon Benjamin Kalu also emerged winner of the APC Bende Federal constituency primaries. Benjamin’s closest opponent Theo Onye Ubani was disqualified during the screening exercise after allegedly failing to meet the requisite qualifications to contest for the primaries.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Ben Kalu’s victory was sealed after securing 54 valid votes as declared by the presiding Officer Hon. Chibuike Jonas after the final collation of total votes cast by the party delegates drawn from the 13 wards of the Federal constituency who voted at Agbamuzu, Bende, the venue for the exercise.

According to the results, out of 70 delegates, 66 were accredited while 12 votes were voided, and 54 votes were cast and declared valid.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .