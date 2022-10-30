From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Uburu Ihechiowa community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State has commended the former governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North at the upper legislative chamber for facilitating the rehabilitation of roads in the community.

A community leader, Agwu Okoro who made the commendation, said the construction and rehabilitation of road networks in the area has given the community facelift.

Okoro said the Senator has done the community proud by wiping away their tears through the reconstruction of the said rural roads.

“We have not seen it good like this before, Senator Kalu has done the community proud by wiping away our tears through the reconstruction of our rural roads.

“Uburu-Ihechiowa is becoming more beautiful due to the road construction that is ongoing. Our appreciation goes to the distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for facilitating the construction of the road.”

He said the best way his people will reciprocate Kalu’s gesture, was for them to conduct themselves in orderly manner in the forthcoming general elections, by re-electing Kalu overwhelmingly.

He urged those who were yet to get their PVCs to do so to enable them exercise their franchise during next year’s election.