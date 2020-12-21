By Kenneth Udeh

Former local government chairman of Aro-Chukwu, Ike Jones, has extolled the Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia-North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for widespread delivery of milestone projects and unprecedented development to the people of district.

Jones in a goodwill message posted on his social media handle said he embarked on a personal tour of the entire Abia-North to have a first hand assessment of projects. He said he was awed by the quantum of ongoing projects stating that the zone had been converted to a construction site. He said what he saw was an attestation that Kalu was committed to the delivery of democratic dividends to his people.

“As the year draws to a close, it is a time for stocktaking. I took time out to traverse the entire Abia North with the discerning eye of a writer and journalist over the past one month with a view to assessing the impact of your tenure on the zone.

“I was amazed at what I discovered.The entire zone has become a huge construction site.Your tenure has brought unprecedented development to the zone and a big blessing to the people of the area.

“I have to tell you all this in line with the adage that says if you praise a healer,he will heal more.And as the other saying goes silver and gold neither do i have but words of encouragement I have for you,” he wrote.