By Kenneth Udeh

Constituents of Nkporo in Ohafia LGA of Abia-North senatorial district have been assured of more developmental projects in their community within the 2022/2023 budget year.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu stated this during his visit to the community at an event at the Palace of Eze Patrick O Ogbuagu, Ezeaja of Nkporo Ancient Kingdom.

He had last Friday led the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, and other senators to inaugurate some constituency projects he attracted to his Abia North senatorial district. The projects were intra- and inter- community roads constructed in Bende, Ohafia and Isuikwuato local government areas. The completed road projects constitute the 53 community roads, amongst others attracted by Kalu within three years as a senator.

During the interactive session with his constituents at the palace, Kalu pledged to attract more projects to the community. The Senate Chief Whip asked for the understanding of the community over the absence of Lawan and other senators who were initially billed to visit on Friday for the inauguration of the already constructed 7.5KM road project in Agbaja, Nkporo. The Senate Chief Whip explained that the Senate president was in a hurry to attend to an engagements outside the country.

“The situation was totally out of my control, despite being my guest, because I invited him and other senators. I didn’t even have the opportunity to host them in my house. I understand how you all feel and the preparations you made to welcome us, but kindly accept our apology and we ask for your understanding,” Kalu said.

Giving an insight into the state of road projects in the community, the former Abia governor said aside the 7.5Km road, the Etitiama elugwu Nkporo road would be extended.

Kalu also said another borehole water project would be built in Etitioma to add to the three already in Agbaja, Amuri and Enugwu areas of the community.

“I am happy that the Senate president and I were not coming to make promises to build projects, we were actually coming to commission visible projects that had been completed. The road has not been completed because there is an existing contract for the construction of that road, but I am discussing it with the Minister for works.

“I have met with President Buhari to review the contract so we can extend the construction of the road. There is a contractor who was earlier awarded the contract and he has threatened to head to the court if the contract is re-awarded. Some communities have gotten boreholes, but now it is the turn of Etitioma.”

Ezeaja commended Kalu for the projects, saying the lawmaker worked on the projects as a result of his good heart.