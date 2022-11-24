Farmers in Abia North senatorial district have pleaded with senator representing Abia North district, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, to support farmers with farming tools, including wheelbarrow, shovels and cutlasses for increased food production in the zone.

The farmers, in a letter addressed to the Senate chief whip was co-signed by the Chairman of Abia North Farmers Association, Mike Ndukwo, and Secretary, Ifeoma Akuma.

“You are doing your best through your interventions in fertiliser distribution and loans to our members, but we urge you to increase your investment in the agricultural sector in Abia North senatorial district,” the farmers said in the letter.

They said governments should encourage farmers not to lose focus or interest in farming to sustain food production in the country.

“You have built many roads and has touched several areas in Abia North but we need to be supported with more farming inputs, finance, among others,” they said, while decrying the challenges faced by farmers, noting that this has affected food supply.

“Most farmers have invested heavily without realising a profit, and they find it difficult to reinvest due to financial constraints. We have to practicalize the cliche of ‘no farmer, no nation’, which translates to no food.

“The old farming methods are still being applied in several areas, and this greatly discourages the youths. Governments should support farmers with more equipment, including wheelbarrows, shovels and knives to make the venture attractive and less stressful.

“They should ensure farmers access farm inputs, fertilisers, agro-chemicals, seedlings, among others, to enhance food production.”