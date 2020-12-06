From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Indigenes of Abia North senatorial district in Abia State will begin to enjoy steady power supply from the first quarter of next year following the Federal Government’s promise to reactivate and complete the three power projects located in the area.

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, gave the assurance at the weekend, during an inspection visit to the zone in company with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who represents the district in the Senate.

Contracts for the 2×30/40MVA substation, 132 KVA transmission lines, located in Arochukwu, Ohafia and Ubur-Ihechiowa, were awarded in 2001 but abandoned more than 10 years ago after the projects had reached 95 per cent completion.

Speaking during the inspection visit to all the three projects, the minister expressed disbelief that the projects could be abandoned at such levels and pledged that the contracts would be reviewed and rewarded for immediate completion.

Both the minister and Kalu noted that the power projects were of immense importance to the people because they would not only boost electricity supply but give room for expansion to cover the entire Abia North senatorial district.

In his address to the cheering crowd of natives of the area, the minister assured them that their long wait was over. Both Kalu and leaders of the host communities expressed appreciation for the minister’s visit.