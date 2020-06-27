Following the approval of the erosion control project along Isiukwuato-Abia State University (ABSU) road in Isiukwuato LGA of Abia State by the Federal Government, the people of Abia North Senatorial District, under the auspices of Abia North Constituents (ANC), have expressed appreciation to the former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for his unwavering determination and consistency in making the project a reality.

Kalu had, in a letter dated August 14, 2019, and addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, called the attention of the Federal Government to the plight of the people in Isiukwuato, many of whom, have suffered personal losses from the flood that had ravaged their communities.

Apart from delivering the letter personally to the SGF, the Senate Chief Whip, also visited the heads of government parastatals and agencies, saddled with the responsibilities of erosion control projects across the country.

Commending the Senator for what they described as, “remarkable and historic,” the group’s Coordinator, Comrade Uche Alex, yesterday, called on prominent sons and daughters of Abia State, to rally support for Kalu in actualising his robust legislative agenda for Abia North Senatorial District.

He said: “Following the community feedback mechanism put in place by Senator Orji Kalu, shortly after his assumption of office in 2019, concerned residents and indigenes of Isiukwuato LGA, called his attention to the erosion challenge facing their communities.”

The group while applauding the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government for approving the erosion control project, called on Igbo sons and daughters to use their positions either in government or in private sector to advance the cause of the people.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, announced the approval of the erosion control project along Isiukwuato-ABSU Road.