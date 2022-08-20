From Kenneth Udeh, Umuahia

The electorate of Isuikwuato, Abia-North on Friday passed a vote of confidence on their representative at the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over what they described as his satisfactory leadership.

Senator Kalu , Chief Whip of the Senate got the reaffirmation of the masses during a Town Hall engagement where he met with various groups drawn from the various wards of the community.

At the various wards visited, the Abia-North Senator, arrived to solidarity chants emanating from jubilant community members who swarmed at the various wards touched by Orji Kalu. In reinforced magnitude of his Mid-Term Constituency report tour, Kalu and his team proceeded to the following wards on Friday; Umunnkwu-Agbo ward 6, Ekenwama ward 5, Isuamawu Ward 4 , Isiala ward 3 and Ezere /Ovim ward 2.

Taking his time Senator Kalu elucidated the importance of the 51 bills and 30 motions which he sponsored at the Senate. Kalu said the reason behind his coming was to entertain their needs in preparation for the forthcoming 2023 budget which is expected to be Presented by President Buhari in September.

During the interactive session, the Abia-North Senator highlighted the projects executed in their communities. He mentioned the Enuama – Umuobiala road, distribution of school books and bags to students amongst others. Kalu noted that his visit has a personal account on the state of the welfare and community needs.

Speaking on behalf of the women groups, Mrs. Bridget Omenka, a retired teacher, reminisced about Kalu’s achievements as governor, recalling how he empowered civil servants with livestock and agriculture seedlings, in addition to the prompt payment of salaries and pensions to retirees. Stakeholders of other communities, including Chief Obi Chima representing Hon. Mgbo Uchechukwu, and Royal O.M. Okereke in a joint statement, passed a vote of confidence on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu