From Kenneth Udeh

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has facilitated the construction of four additional road projects for his Abia-North Senatorial District.

According to findings the road projects are located in Abiriba Community, Ohafia Local Government, checks by our correspondent also reveal that works have since commenced on two of the roads and have attained various stages of construction, while the other two, which are already in the captioned in 2022 budget, are expected to commence soonest.

Further confirming the report, the Abia-North Senator who spoke with journalists at his camp, Neya country expressed delight at the more than four road projects allocated to Abiriba Community in Ohafia Local Government Area in the 2022 budget.

The roads are Bourdex road by Bourdex event centre, Ebueme Abiriba, Agboji road in Abiriba township, Amaogudu township road, Abiriba and Agboji- Abiriba road, Abiriba.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday, Senator Kalu said:

“This is to keep the hope of the people alive by working assiduously to deliver on my promises to my constituents. We are determined to facilitate people-oriented projects in our local government areas in the areas of health, education and other required infrastructure.

“In the 2022 budget, I have facilitated the construction of Bourdex road by Bourdex Event Centre, Ebueme Abiriba, Construction of road at Agboji Abiriba township, Construction of Amaogudu township road, Construction of Agboji-Abiriba road and the one Primary School Block at Amamba Ukpo Community Primary School, Amaogudu Abiriba.”

Kalu who recently led the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, to commission various key projects in his constituency also sponsored a bill for the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in the same Abiriba Community, the bill has since passed First Reading at the Senate.

Also newly reconstructed and refurbished by Senator Kalu is a single primary school block at Amamba Ukpo community primary school, Amaogudu also located in Abiriba Community.