From Kenneth Udeh, Umuahia

As Senator Orji Kalu’s legislative assessment tour in Abia-North intensifies, high spirited electorates in Uturu , Isuikwuato local government area of the zone Thursday flocked their various wards to host the Senate Chief Whip and his team.

As earlier reported, Kalu’s expedition themed “Mid-Term Constituency report tour ” is to ascertain the impact of legislative governance on his Constituency and also interact with them to have knowledge of their other predicaments. According to Kalu the tour will also provide him the opportunity to get the input of the constituents as President Buhari presents the 2023 budget proposal by September 2022.

So far Orji Kalu has been receiving feedback on the level of impact of his 2019 – 2021 projects to the community, while also giving the locals an update on the state of projects for 2022.

Uturu districts touched by Kalu on Thursday include; Onuaku,Uturu, Akpukpa Uturu, Ward 9 Uturu , Aguabu Uturu, Umuanyi Ward 10, and Amaogugu, Isuikwuato ward 1. At Onuaku Uturu, being Kalu’s first port of call, the former Abia Governor met a thrilled crowd at the Royal Palace of the Traditional ruler HRM. Eze D.N. Ogadinma the Aku 1 of Onuaku Ancient Kingdom who was represented by the Chairman council of Traditional elders, Eze Desmond Nduka Ogah Aku1 of Onuaku.

In a short address Eze Desmond welcomed Kalu and his entourage, on projects, the Traditional ruler remarked that the Senator’s handwriting is written all over the community, adding that the community would undoubtedly uphold his second term Senate bid.

On his part, President General of Uturu Development Union, Pharm. Chief Chidi Ogbaegbe described Kalu’s visit as remarkably worthy of emulation by responsible leaders. He said Uturu’s excitement stems from the fact that Town has been a major beneficiary of dividends of democracy secured and provided to our people through Kalu’s effective representation in the Nigeria Senate.

Chidi pointed out the 2Km Nvuururwu-Umumare road construction attracted and executed by Kalu saying that the road has brought so much retief to the people in those communities. The community leader also acknowledged Kalu’s concern over the welfare of their locality and its residents, adding that Senator Kalu has written his name in gold.

Ogbaegbe stressed ;”Our Distinguished Senator, let me remind you that the wnprint of this laudable road project has gone down the annals Of history of our people and written your name in gold. This is because since the creation of Abia State in 1991, Uturu town has not benefited from any form of road construction or ary government project, unt you brought smiles on the faces of our people by your effective representation.

“Again, we consider you not as a Senator representing Abia North in the Red Chambers. We take you as a brother and friend to Uturu which inadvertently made Uturu your second home.

Drawing the Chief Whip’s attention to some of their challenges and exigencies, Chidi said that Abia North and Uturu in particular has been facing festering security, Challenges and kidnap for ransom in recent times. Explaining that the situation has brought pain and affected the economic activity of the people and affected the educational activities of Abia State University (ABSU). Chidi also asked for additional roads and the repair of the Uturu Water Board to make portable water available to the residents. With regards to power the community leader said the town which plays host to the Abia State University has not been connected to the 22KVA PHCN National Grid and had been without electricity power supply for over a decade.

Reacting, Orji Kalu clarified that his constitutional duties as a Senator is to make laws saying that his ability to attract infrastructure to communities is an additional step borne out of his Love for the people. Kalu reminded them of his efforts to fight crime as Governor with the use of his security votes. He noted that security remained the duty of the State and local government authority while adding that in as much as he is very much concerned he is incapacitated by the law he however said he will continue to use his office to draw the attention of relevant stakeholders to curb the scourge. On their request on public utility projects, Kalu said the execution of 2022 projects by contractors would soon commence assuring the community that some of the problems highlighted will be taken care of especially in the area of road construction. With regards to power Kalu enlightened the community that since the privatisation of the sector the issue of power generation was no longer under the purview of Government but private hands , he said he’s intervention in that area will be minimal but he will ensure that official communications and private engagement will be made to the authorities involved. The Abia-North Senator mentioned that his concern formed part of the reason he recently inaugurated an electricity committee to tackle the crisis.

The Traditional leaders also divulged their plans to bestow a traditional title of honour on the Senate Chief in their forthcoming New Yam Festival.

Women Leader of Uturu Development Association Mrs. Patricia Akosim, a Teacher by profession, recalled Kalu’s achievements as Governor in the area of Education, especially mentioning how Kalu paid salaries before 5th of every month till he left office.

At other wards visited Kalu was hosted by elated crowds led by Leaders namely; President General Akpukpa Uturu Development Union, Hon Chinonso Eze; President General Ndudu community, Mr. Charles Oforegbu; Ward 9 Leader Chief Akuobi Orji; Umuanyi Ward 10 Stakeholder , Chief Hilary Ohanuharau ; President General Aromniriekwu Autonomous community, Hon. Desmond Nkabuike.

At each ward Kalu received their Commendations and complaints , he urged the communities to imbibe peace and police their localities by making them uninhabitable for criminals.