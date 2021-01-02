By Kenneth Udeh

For the people of Amaeke Item in Bende LGA of Abia North of Abia State, it was double celebration as the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu announced his plan to reconstruct and renovate their community primary school. Senator Kalu who is also their representative at the upper parliament disclosed this during the community’s end of year celebration tagged “2020 Amaeke Item Day / Ime Uche and Ifu-Uke”.

The people who gathered at the Umunnato Central School to celebrate the event had an icing added to their cake when Senator Kalu who was the Chief Guest of Honour at the event told them that the primary school will be renovated. Giving his speech during the cultural themed event, Senator Kalu disclosed his plan to renovate the Umunnato Central school, in addition to the over 30 primary schools currently undergoing massive reconstruction in his constituency through his intervention.

Coincidentally, the primary school similar to others was built by Senator Kalu during his tenure as Governor of Abia State. Kalu said his intention to carry out renovation work on the school in 2021 was borne out of his zeal to serve the people. In his words “ When I came into this arena , I saw this primary school, a school that I built when I was governor, unfortunately it has been abandoned. I can sure you all that in addition to other schools which I am currently renovating I will ensure that this particular school is completely renovated.

“I don’t play politics neither do I make empty promises , I speak with my actions . During the last election I gave you all assurances that this road will be tarred and today you can all see the road is being tarred.

“In less than one year in office, you can see that we have five roads currently being constructed in Isuikwuato, in Ohafia there are five roads being tarred, same in Arochukwu, we also have five roads , at Item the rubber road is also being constructed.

“Apart from that, next year work will also commence on Apagu to Akanu roads. As governor, the children were not paying school fees , our tuition free school programme was 100% . Our teachers and pensioners were promptly paid, and I always matched my words with action.”

Senator Kalu also enjoined the people to uphold their cultural values, emphasising the need to uphold and promote the rich cultural values of Abia and Nigeria at large.

Expressing his gratitude on behalf of the elated crowd, President General of Amaeke Item community, Chief Ebere Ali appreciated Senator Kalu for his commitment to rebuild the community school, and also thanked him for other ongoing projects within the Senatorial zone. In his words, “The leadership of Amaeke Item Community Development Union on behalf of the people of Amaeke Item in Bende LGA , we express our sincere gratitude to you for your commitment to renovate this school. Aside the school, we have seen his works going on in our constituency most especially our roads.

He is a man of his words, I also appreciate him for gracing our occasion, this will further boost the cultural heritage and values of our community and Abia state.”

The annual celebration also featured cultural war dances display, masquerade display and presentation of meritorious certificate to retirees.