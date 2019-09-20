Okey Sampson, Aba

Jonathan Ogwo is the youth leader of All Progressives Grand Alliance in Abia State. He is also the President General Amaba, Ugwueke Development Union, Bende Local Government. In this interview, he condemned the Election Tribunal’s judgment that ordered for a supplementary election in Abia North. He described Kalu as a popular politician who will win election in the area all over again.

How would you assess the verdict of the National and State Assemblies Election Petition Tribunal that adjudicated on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s election?

It was very unfortunate because many of us never believed the verdict would go the way it did since Senator Orji Uzor Kalu won the election fair and square. He even won at the polling unit of the petitioner, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa. It was quite unfortunate the judges gave judgment the way they did. But the thing of joy is that Kalu is on ground; if the election is done 25 times, he will win 26 times.

The Tribunal ordered for supplementary election in some polling units in two local governments of Abia North citing over voting. Was there anything like that?

I participated fully in the election, there was nothing like over-voting in any polling unit in the area. The areas they cancelled election in the units and called for supplementary election, the Tribunal upheld that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives member, Ukoh Nkeole done on the same day, at the same time. It was quite clear that the APC candidate in that election, Nnamdi Iro Orji won the election clearly, yet the Tribunal did not cancel the election, rather it was that of Kalu who won outright that it called for supplementary polls in some units.

Do we say the Tribunal members were biased in their judgment?

Yes, they were biased in their judgment which I know will not stand in the Appeal Tribunal. If you are conversant with the verdicts the Tribunal has delivered so far, you will find it was done to favour the PDP and this is totally wrong.

You are the youth leader of APGA and Kalu is of the APC, why are you so interested in a matter that concerns him and his party?

There are things people do not know, Abia North people did not vote for Kalu in the last election because he is a member of APC. Rather, people voted for APC in Abia North because of Kalu. What I’m trying to say here is that Kalu was voted for across party line. Since people from other political parties voted for him, it will therefore not be out of place if I should have interest in his matter just like many people from the zone because he is man of the people. Suffice it to say that what I am saying is what majority of Abia North people will say because they overwhelmingly voted for Kalu and they are of the view he is going to represent them very well at the senate. With Kalu at the senate, the era of distribution of head pans, frying pans, driers, hoes, shovels and such other funny items as democracy dividends were over and that is why many Abia North people will do all within their powers to protect the mandate to give freely to the former governor.

You appear to be so confident that Kalu will win if the election is conducted again, why?

I said earlier, if the election is conducted 25 times, Kalu will win 26 times because he is popular among his people. I’m from APGA, but I must tell you that is more popular than my own candidate, Chief Ogba Kalu (Borudex), not to talk of Ohuabunwa, the PDP candidate. Despite that, when he was governor he did well; Kalu is someone who does not discriminate when it comes to giving. Even when you are against him, if he sees the opportunity, he will still help you.

How would you compare Kalu with Ohuabunwa in the political turf?

There should be no basis for that comparison. If not for the fact that politics in Nigeria is a leveller, would one compare Kalu with Ohuabunwa? The comparison is odd. What Kalu has done within less than three months in the Senate, Ohuabunwa was not able to do in four years, so, you understand what I mean? We in Abia North are standing solidly behind Kalu.