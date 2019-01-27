Following remarks credited to Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (representing Abia North) during a live interview on Flo FM, Umuahia, a few days ago, stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Arochukwu LGA of Abia State, have cautioned Ohuabunwa against making derogatory utterances against the person of Dr. Orji Kalu, former governor of Abia state.

According to the stakeholders, who gathered at Arochukwu on Friday to deliberate on political issues, Ohuabunwa is suffering from mouth diarrhoea, despite failing to provide robust representation for his constituents.

Speaking with journalists after their meeting, Hon. Chibuike Jonas, emphasized that during Kalu’s stint as governor, there was free education, free health scheme and regular payment of salaries and pensions.

Condemning the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led state government for putting forward an unpopular politician to represent Abia North in the senate, the stakeholders pointed out that Kalu remains unbeatable in the race.

Jonas said, “ it is sad that Ohuabunwa who is currently representing the people of Abia North has failed woefully in his legislative assignment.

“When he was asked about the erosion facing his senatorial district during a live interview on Flo FM, instead of admitting that he didn’t have the capacity to attract ecological funds for erosion control in his constituency, Ohuabunwa blamed Kalu for the state of Isiukwuato-Uturu road, which has been damaged by erosion.

“ I had expected the senator to acknowledge the contributions of Kalu to Abia State to the extent that just recently, Kalu facilitated federal road projects to Abia state including Bende-Ohafia-Arochukwu road.

“ We appeal to Ohuabunwa to watch his tongue because there should be decorum in politics.

“ As the election draws nearer, we will expose the antics of Ohuabunwa and his cohorts”.

The former Chairman of Arochukwu LGA while pledging their support for President Muhammadu Buhari, called on the electorate to resist vote-buying by the PDP, adding that Kalu and other APC candidates in Abia state will emerge victorious in the forthcoming election.