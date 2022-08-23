From Kenneth Udeh, Umuahia

Nkporo and Alayi communities in Abia North Senatorial District on Monday beheld the coming of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, into their localities in accordance with the Senator’s continuous stewardship evaluation tour of Abia North communities.

Constituencies visited by Kalu and his team were; Elughu Nkporo; Etiti ward, Npkoro; Okwoko, Npkoro; Agbo-Oha and Amurie, Npkoro.

Kalu met the entire jubilant inhabitants at the Palace of the Ezeaja of Npkoro, HRM Dr Patrick O Ogbuagu, where the eight villages converged to receive the report of the Senate Chief Whip. Orji Kalu told the community of his plan to innate the process towards the construction of the road in the 2023 Budget.

Shortly after exchanging pleasantries, Kalu announced moves towards the construction of the Etitiama – Elughu in Nkporo, he narrated his ugly his experience while navigating his way to the palace.

“While coming to your palace, I personally witnessed how difficult it was getting here because of the terrible state of the road. Though I am aware that the contract for this road has been awarded previously but due to circumstances oblivious to me, it has yet to be commenced which I suspect is the fault of the contractor.

“I want to assure you all that I’ll personally engage the Minister for Works, to make sure that this Etitiama – Elughu road is included in the 2023 budget, as you know the only road in this community was built under my tenure as Governor 23 years ago. I am not here to campaign but for us to discuss so I can know how valuable what we have done has been to you and to also know what we can do and what more we can do for your benefit, the Senate Chief Whip stressed.

On his part the Traditional ruler, expressed his gratitude to Kalu, making a further appeal for the road to be constructed. Ogbuagu said: “I commend you for showing concern for the construction of this road. If there’s anything that this community needs the most, it’s this road. We have suffered so much.

Enumerating Kalu’s projects in Okwoko and others, prominent stakeholders, Hon Otuwe Kalu Orji singled out the construction of the newly tarred Agbaja – Nkporo Road, the completed Ndelu – Oso road and the ongoing refurbishment of Nde-Agbo school.

Otuwe appreciated Kalu for his contributions to the community both as Senator and Governor, pointing out the appointments of its indigenes as commissioners made by Kalu during his tenure as Governor, namely; Hon Arunsi Uka as the Pioneer commissioner for Youth Development in Abia State and Hon. Kalu Udeh Ndukwe as commissioner for health.

He appealed to Kalu for additional road projects and the facilitation of employment for the youths, while reaffirming the consensus of the entire communities in Nkporo to back his return to the Senate.

At Etiti ward Kalu was received at the venue of the school premises he constructed under his tenure at the 9th Senate. Making reference to the school, the community said that its construction is an attestation of Kalu’s performance at the Senate.

On his part the President General of Okwoko, Chief Ukachi Orji Kalu asserted that Senator Kalu has done so much for the community, he, however, sought the construction of the Nkporo-Oso Edda Road adding the legacies of Kalu would remain unforgettable in the community if their wish is granted.

Kalu was later entertained at the palace of HRH, Eze Hon Arunsi Uka JP IWOO II of Agbo-Oha Autonomous then proceeded to Amurie Npkoro where he met a large crowd that had besieged the community square. Some of the stakeholders who received Orji Kalu were Mrs Ori Udeh Ojisi the women Leader of Amurie Women Development Association.