By Daniel Kanu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, portrait of legislative excellence has left no one in doubt on his parliamentary capabilities and expertise.

Since he joined the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2019, numerous bills he sponsored, no doubt are clear indications of a man with the firm understanding and capacity to play for the high stakes at the highest level in our body polity.

It is obvious that the engagements of this enigmatic and energetic lawmaker, representing Abia North Senatorial Zone, on the platform of strenuous legislative and political sphere has enabled him in sponsoring over 50 bills of great importance.

Senator Kalu has deeply invested in the business of law-making and nation-building as this is evident in the bills he has sponsored and co-sponsored, as well as the numerous motions he had moved/co-sponsored.

His scorecard so far has shown ability and dexterity in law-making, legislative advocacy and proficiency in building bi-partisan alliances.

Below are some of the bills and motions to his credit:

Bills Sponsored By Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (2019-Present)

1. A Bill For An Act To Amend The Administration Of Criminal Justice Act 2015 And Other Related Matters Bill 2020.

2. A Bill For An Act To Establish The National Food Bank And To Provide For Matters Connected With Or Incidental To The Foregoing, Bill 2021.

3. A Bill For An Act To Alter The Constitution Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended) To Provide That The Federal Government And The State Governments Shall Have Concurrent Legislative Powers On Railway, And To Provide For Matters Related Thereto, 2021.

4. Nigerian Railway Corporation Act, 1955 N129 LFN 2004 (Repeal And Re-Enactment) Bill, 2021.

5. A Bill For An Act To Establish The Armed Forces Service Commission To Ensure The Federal Character Of The Armed Forces Pursuant To Constitutional Provision Of Sections 218 (4) And 219 Of The Constitution Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria As Amended, Bill 2021.

6. A Bill For An Act To Alter The Constitution Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended) To Provide That The Federal Government And The State Governments Shall Have Concurrent Legislative Powers On Railway, And To Provide For Matters Related Thereto, 2021.

7. A Bill For An Act To Amend The Federal Colleges Of Education Act, To Provide For The Establishment Of Federal College Of Education (Technical) Arochukwu 2022

8. Coastal And Inland Shipping Act (Cabotage) Amendment Bill 2022.

9. National Tax Crimes Commission (Establishment, Etc) Bill, 2022.

10. Federal Polytechnic Abiriba, Abia State Establishment Bill 2022.

11. A Bill For An Act To Amend Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act 2004 To Provide For Increased Funding Of Basic Education In Nigeria Bill 2022.

12. A Bill For An Act To Amend The National Environmental Standards And Regulations Enforcement Agency (Establishment) Act, 2007 To Provide For The Prevention And Control Of Atmospheric Air Pollution And Other Related Matters Thereto Bill 2022.

13.Federal University Of Medical Sciences And Biomedical Technology, Umunna, Bende LGA, Abia State Establishment Bill, 2022.

14. A Bill For An Act To Make Provision Of Chartered Institute Of Environment And Safety Management (Establishment) Bill, 2022.

15. A Bill For An Act To Amend Armed Forces Act Chapter A20 Laws Of The Federation Of Nigeria 2004 In Other To Improve Professionalism By Providing For Fixed Tenure Of Service Chiefs And Other Related Matter Thereto, Bill 2022.

16. A Bill For An Act To Amend The Statutory Corporations (Modifications, Etc.) Act, Cap. S12 Laws Of The Federation Of Nigeria 2004, To Update The List Of The Statutory Corporation As Provided In Its Enabling Legal Regime And For Related Matters.

17. Bank Employees Etc.(Declaration Of Assets)Act1986 (Amendment) Bill 2022.

18. Nigeria Film And Video Censors Board Act (Amendment) Bill 2022.

19. Code Of Conduct Bureau Amendment Bill 2022.

20. National Agriculture Improvement Board (Establishment) Bill, 2022.

21. A Bill For An Act To Safe Guard And Protect Journalists And Media Professionals By Providing A Safe Working Environment For Journalists Bill 2022.

22. A Bill For An Act To Achieve Universal Health Coverage And Sustainable Health Development Through Primary Health Care And Providing Suitable Financial Risk Protection Mechanism And Other Related Matters 2022.

23. A Bill For An Act To Provide For The Establishment Of The Nigeria Chinese Language Village, As An Inter-University Centre For Chinese Studies (And Other Related Matters) Bill 2022.

24. A Bill For An Act To Prescribe The Number Of Justices Of The Court Of Appeal By Increasing The Number To Ensure Speedy Administration Of Justice, Pursuant To Constitutional Provision Of Sections 237(2) (B) Of The Constitution Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria As Amended Bill 2022.

25. A Bill For An Act To Promote The Green Economy In The Context Of Sustainable Development And Poverty Eradication In Nigeria, 2022.

26. A Bill For An Act To Establish The Nigeria Women Trust Fund And Other Connected Matters 2022.

27. A Bill For An Act Promoting Energy Efficiency In Public Buildings In Nigeria Bill, 2022.

28. A Bill For An Act To Amend The Nigeria Police Act 1967 And Other Related Matters Therein 2022.

29. A Bill For An Act To Provide For Professional Bodies (Special Provisions) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

30. A Bill For An Act To Provide For Compulsory Guidelines For Establishing Public Institution Bill, 2022.

31. A Bill For An Act To Amend The Fire Service Act And Other Related Matters Therein 2022.

32. Citizens Welfare Bill 2022.

33. Nigerian Electricity Health And Safety Bill 2022.

34. National Crisis Prevention, Response And Recovery Agency Establishment Bill 2022.

35. Finance (Control And Management) Act 1958 Amendment Bill 2022.

37. A Bill For An Act To Provide For The Criminal Legal Aid Act Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria 2022.

38. A Bill To Amend The Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2022.

39. A Bill For An Act To Establish The National Marine Development Bank Of Nigeria 2022.

40. A Bill For An Act To Provide For Nigeria Railway System Reform Bill, 2022.

42. National Agriculture Technology Board Establishment Bill, 2022.

43. National Agricultural Technology And Innovation (NATI) Bill, 2022.

44. A Bill For An Act To Establish The Social Welfare Service To Reduce Extreme Poverty Among The Vulnerable Groups And Implement Social Protection Systems And Measures In Nigeria And For Related Matters Bill 2022.

45. Education (National Minimum Standards And Establishment Of Institutions) Act 1985 Amendment Bill 2022.

46. Federal Capital Territory Act Amendment Bill 2022.

47. Federal Character Commission (Establishment, Etc.) Act Amendment Bill 2022.

48. Creation Of States And Boundary Adjustments (Procedure) Act Amendment Bill 2022.

49. Co-Operative Development Act Amendment Bill 2022.

50. A Bill For An Act To Provide For The Establishment Of Federal University Of Technology, Ovim, Isikwuato LGA, Abia State And For Other Matters Connected Therewith Bill 2022.

51. Federal College Of Agriculture, Isiochi, Umunneochi LGA, Abia State Establishment Bill 2022.

Motions sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (From 2019-Present)

1. Urgent Need To Investigate The Loss Of $9 Billion Dollars Annually Due To The Illegal Mining And Smuggling Of Gold In Nigeria.

2. Urgent Need To Resuscitate And Re-Activate The Rehabilitation And Concession Of The Eastern Rail Line Project.

3.Need To Ensure Safe Haulage Vehicle Operations In Nigeria.

4. Urgent Need To Revitalize The Maritime Sector And Encourage Indigenous Shipping Companies With A View To Prevent The Loss Of Over $17 Billion Dollars Annually Due To Dearth Of National Shipping Line.

5. Need To Powering Nigeria’s Health Centres With Renewable Energy.

6. Urgent Need To Conduct A Viable And Independent Stress Test On The Generation, Distribution And Transmission Capacities Of The Power Sector.

7. Urgent Need To Promote The Mental Health And Wellbeing Of All Nigerians.

8. Need To Avert Aviation Sector Loss Of $2billion Annually To Capital Flight.

9. Need To Making Water Safety And Swimming A Priority Throughout Nigeria Especially Among Our Youths.

10. Need To Harness Entrepreneurial Creativity And Innovation As A Tool For Post-COVID National Development In Nigeria.

11. Need To Investigate The Non-Payment Of $7 Billion Us Dollars From Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Disbursed To 14 Global Assets Managers By CBN Since 2006.

12. Exigent Need That The Federal Government Intervenes Through The Rehabilitation And Augmentation Of Rural Water Scheme To Meet The Water Demands And Sanitation Challenges Presently In Abia North Senatorial District.

13. Urgent Need For Banking Infrastructure At Abia North Senatorial District Of Abia State.

14. Urgent Need To Improve Funding Of Research And Innovation In Nigeria In The Post Covid19 Era With A View Of Protecting Nigeria’s Entrepreneurial Future.

15. Urgent Need To Prevent And Discourage Open Burning Of Solid Wastes And Other Environmental Harmful Practices In View Of The Attendant Dangers Posed By Climate Change And COVID-19.

16. Urgent Need For The Federal Government To Revitalize The Abia Water Scheme Through The Rehabilitation And Augmentation Of The Aba Regional Water Scheme.

17. Urgent Need To Address The Dubious Conduct Of Non-Banking Finance Company Businesses Operating Loan Apps In Nigeria.

18. Urgent Need To Ameliorate The Sufferings Of Nigerians Occasioned By Crude Oil Theft And Provide A Sustainable Strategic Action To Address The Nefarious Operations Of Illegal Oil Refineries In Nigeria.

19. Urgent Need To Relist Management Sciences Programmes Of Michael Okpara University Umudike, Abia State In The JAMB Admissions Brochure.

20. Urgent Need To Decentralize The Electricity Grid System In Nigeria With A View For The Power Sector To Achieve Appreciable Progress.

21. The Need To Ensure Local Content Implementation In The One Billion Dollars Loan From Foreign Banks To Purchase Tractors And Other Agricultural Equipment For Farmers In Nigeria.

22. Urgent Need To Halt The Escalating Attacks On Structures Of Government And Institutions Of Democracy In Nigeria.

23. Urgent Need For Compliance With Act 24 Of 2007 Establishing The Printers Institute In View Of Post-COVID Survival Of The Printing And Allied Industry In Nigeria.

24. Urgent Need To Expand The Healthcare Access For The Poor And Vulnerable Children In Nigeria Through Creation Of Enabling Environment For Policy Change And Public Private Integration.

25. The Urgent Need For Reform Of The Nigerian Health Sector In View Of The Post-COVID Era.

26. Urgent Need For The Compulsory Use Of Body-Worn Cameras By Law Enforcement Agencies In Nigeria.

27. Curbing The Rising Menace Of Perennial Fire Outbreaks In Nigeria By Installing Fire Alarm Systems In Public Buildings And Markets.

28. The Urgent Need For Energy Efficient Buildings In Nigeria.