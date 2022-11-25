Kenneth Udeh , Abuja

The Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, has assured his constituents of more developmental projects in the district in the 2023 fiscal year.

The lawmaker stated this through the spokesperson of his campaign organization, Sunny Idika while interacting with representatives of various communities from Isuikwuato local government area on Thursday evening.

The Senator who is also the Chief Whip of the 9th Senate has facilitated over 68 capital projects including construction rural roads, furnishing of numerous classroom blocks in primary schools, solar-powered boreholes, model primary health care centers, scholarships to students to study medicine and surgery, donation of vehicles, motorcycles, amongst others promises to do more in 2023.

He told his constituents to expect more projects in 2023 as provision has been made to do more.

He said each of the wards in Abia North senatorial district will get at least one project by the end of 2023 fiscal year.

According to Idika, Senator Kalu in 2022 facilitated the following to Isuikwuato local government area:

(1) Construction of road with asphalt and drainage in Isuikwuato township road.

(2) Construction of road with asphalt and drainage in Uturu township road in isuikwuato L.G.A.

(3) Supply of agricultural produce to all farmers (RICE) in Isuikwuato L.G.A.

(4) Supply of Agricultural Implements to artisans and poor farmers in Isuikwuato L.G.A.

(5) Procurement and supply of food processing equipment (CASSAVA GRINDING MACHINES) in isuikwuato L.G.A.

(6) Supply of grinding machines to youths and women in Isuikwuato L.G.A.

(7) Supply of educational materials to selected primary and secondary schools in Isuikwuato L.G.A.

(8) Provision and installation of solar street light in selected communities in Isuikwuato L.G.A.

(9) Supply of educational materials to various schools in Isuikwuato L.G.A.

(10) Supply of agricultural produce for rural cooperatives women in isuikwuato L.G.A.

(11) Provision of empowerment equipment for rural women in Isuikwuato L.G.A.

(12) Construction of a 1km rural road with asphalt and drainage in Isuikwuato.

(13) Construction of a 1km rural road with asphalt and drainage in Acha.

(14) Construction of a 1km rural road with asphalt and drainage in Umuobiala in Eluama.

(15) Construction of Nvurunvu bridge at Uturu township.

(16) Training and empowerment of youths in cinematography in Isuikwuato L.G.A.

(17) Strategic Empowerment Programme in Isuikwuato L.G.A.

(18) Electrification project at Amaiyi Amaigbo in Isuikwuato LGA.

He also revealed to the youth leaders that more empowerment programmes would be reeled out for the benefit of the constituents.

At the end of the meeting, Senator Kalu reiterated his appreciation to the constituents for their continuous prayers and support while urging them to continue to pray for the peace and security of Abia state in particular and Nigeria in general.

Responding on behalf of the youth leaders, Comrade Offor Charles commended Senator Kalu for redefining representation through the numerous projects he has executed in Isuikwuato local government area.

He assured Senator Kalu that the people of Isuikwuato local government area would continue to support him.