A group, Abia Founding Fathers, has thrown its weight behind the people of Isuikwuato District in Abia North Senatorial Zone, saying they should produce the governor of Abia State in 2023. The group urged every political party to choose a candidate from that district.

The group, in a six-page statement after a recent meeting, stated that the governorship candidacy should be based on merit, veritable track records of achievements in public or private capacity; integrity and the ability to take critical decisions at critical times.

Those that attended the meeting include Dr Onyike James Onyike, chairman of the group, Eze Ezo Ukandu, Sir B. L. C. Okoro, Chief Chikezie Ekwuribe, High Chief Bernard Chukwu and Eze Nwabiarije Enogwe. Prof Anthony Nzeako was represented at the meeting.

The “founding fathers” said Abia is perhaps the only state in the country with a fundamental document called the Charter of Equity, which they said, provides guidelines for equitable and even development of the state. They noted that the charter stipulates the rotation of governorship of the state following the letters in the name of the state, Abia.

“According to the Charter of Equity, the governorship that is rotatory should have gone from the now Abia North Senatorial Zone to Abia Central Senatorial Zone and then to Isuikwuato District (which did not happen) before Abia South Senatorial zone,” they noted.

The group said it never supported the setting aside of the guidelines and principles of good governance for the state.

They cautioned that no political partisanship should enact the fear of domination of one senatorial zone/district over the other, which they claimed the charter intended to avoid.

