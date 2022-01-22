From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A political pressure group, Abia North Youths Stakeholders for Development (ANYSD) has commended the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for his quality representation at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

This is even as ANYSD is reaffirming it’s support for the former governor of the state for his developmental efforts and effective representation of the senatorial district through his people oriented Bills and Motions.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO), in a statement signed by its coordinator, Dr. Ijoma Okoro Ijoma, further commended the senator for giving the zone a voice.

ANYSD equally commended supporters of the Senate Chief Whip, including women, youths and students groups for their steadfastness and total commitment.

The group therefore passed a vote of confidence on Kalu and promised to follow his political direction in 2023.

“Our support for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is unflinching. We are totally committed to his political project.

“Senator Kalu has done exceedingly well through his people oriented projects, Bills and Motions. Today, the youths stakeholders across Abia North, hereby, pass a vote of confidence on him.

“We are pleased with his excellent performance and we shall follow his political direction in 2023. What we want is forward ever and we say no to ‘fry pan politicians'”, the group enthused.