From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A political pressure group, Abia North Youths Stakeholders for Development (ANYSD) has commended the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for his quality representation at the upper chamber of the National Assembly and also reaffirmed its support for his developmental efforts.



The non-governmental organisation in a statement signed by its coordinator, Dr. Ijoma Okoro Ijoma, said Senator Kalu has given the senatorial district a voice at the table of national discourse.



The group therefore passed a vote of confidence on Kalu and promised to follow his political direction in 2023.

“Our support for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is unflinching. We are totally committed to his political project. He has done exceedingly well through his people-oriented projects and legislative initiatives. Today, all the youth stakeholders across Abia North hereby pass a vote of confidence on him. We are pleased with his excellent performance and we shall follow his political direction in 2023,” the group said.



ANYSD equally commended supporters of the Senate Chief Whip, including women, youths and students groups for their steadfastness and total commitment.