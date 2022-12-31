From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Major stakeholders in Abia North senatorial district, have expressed support for Dr. Orji Uzor Kaluu’s return to the Senate following their satisfaction with his achievements in three and half years.

The stakeholders said they would want Kalu back to the Senate in 2023 to continue his quality representation and good works to the people.

Speaking on why they want Kalu back at the Senate, Chief Kingsley Ogba Nwokoro, President General of Item Development Association Incorporated (IDAI) said it was a constitutional thing, a Senator could be in the Senate for 20 or 30 years.

He stated that since Kalu has done well all round, his constituents will no doubt return him. “So, its the assessment of the constituents that determine Kalu’s electability”.

Continuing, Nwokoro said, “My assessment from this Abia North segment of the society, the representatives we have now, especially the person of Kalu, we have never had that before and if you go round and ask questions, Orji Uzor Kalu is man to beat, no doubt about that, no emotions.

“In the area of Bills, he has been able to sponsor a great number, even in oversight function, we have also seen his role.

“Again, in the attraction of infrastructural facilities, it has never been like that before, in fact, Abia North is a construction site, courtesy of Kalu, you can’t believe it.

“His going back to the Senate is not negotiable, expect he doesn’t want to go again, honestly, if he wants to go, the people are returning him”.

IDAI President said this was based on the assessment he has, of which he said many are of the same opinion. “Go round and ask, there’s no exaggeration”.

The traditional ruler of Amaugwu in Bende Local Government Area, Eze Ndubuisi Egbuta said the people of the area have decided that Kalu should be returned based on his numerous achievements at the Senate.

“Within these three and half years he has been in the Senate, Kalu attracted the re-asphalting of our road and gave us pipe born water and my people are saying the only way to pay him back is to return him to the Senate to continue with his quality representation”.

The traditional ruler said his people will not go back on their promise.

Giving reason why they would vote for the former governor to go back to the Senate, a community leader from Ihechiowa Community in Arochukwu Local Government Area, Okoro Orji said Kalu has wiped their tears by reconstructing roads in the area.

He said his community owes Kalu a lot, urging all to come out on election day to enable them exercise their franchise by re-electing Kalu overwhelmingly.

Igbani Ume from Nkporo, in Ohafia Local Government Area on his own said his people have decided we are going to return Kalu to the Senate.

Adducing reasons, Ume said Nkporo had never had pipe born water before, but now, that Kalu gave them three Boreholes located at Agbaja, Amuri and Enugwu all in Nkporo.

He equally said that Kalu facilitated the reconstruction of the 7.5km road in Agbaja Nkporo, stressing that it would be a wise decision to return Kalu to the Senate.

Okechi Mba, a community leader from Acha, Isuikwuato said judging by the dividends of democracy his community has gotten in the present dispensation, courtesy Kalu, his people will have no choice than to vote for him during the election as to return him to the Senate to continue his quality representation.

Uche Olughu from Isigwu Ohafia also said his people are going to vote for Kalu to return him to the Senate. Giving reason on this decision to Sunday Sun, Olughu said for Kalu to have attracted the asphalting of the road that leads to the community, something he said nobody has done before, means Kalu’s doing well and it will be wise to allow him to continue.